  • Police: Teen in hospital after DeLand shooting

    By: Chip Skambis , Angela Jacobs

    Updated:

    DELAND, Fla. - A 15-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after a shooting in DeLand on Sunday evening, police said. 

    The shooting occurred around 6:11 p.m. along the 500 block of West Hubbard Avenue.

    Related Headlines

    The 15-year-old boy’s injuries are not life-threatening, police said. 

    Read: Man intentionally drove through restaurant, killed 2, including deputy daughter

    According to DeLand Police Chief Jason Umberger, the suspect initially fled after the shooting but was later apprehended. 

    Detectives are working to determine what happened, police said. 

    No further details are available. 
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: Teen in hospital after DeLand shooting

  • Headline Goes Here

    Orlando man accused of defrauding timeshare owners looking to sell

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man intentionally drove through restaurant, killed 2, including deputy daughter

  • Headline Goes Here

    5 things to know before hurricane season

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: 13-year-old in custody after two children shot in Palm Bay