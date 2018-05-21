Police: Teen in hospital after DeLand shooting

DELAND, Fla. - A 15-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after a shooting in DeLand on Sunday evening, police said.
The shooting occurred around 6:11 p.m. along the 500 block of West Hubbard Avenue.
The 15-year-old boy’s injuries are not life-threatening, police said.
According to DeLand Police Chief Jason Umberger, the suspect initially fled after the shooting but was later apprehended.
Detectives are working to determine what happened, police said.
No further details are available.
DeLand Police on the scene at 509 West Hubbard for a shooting. 15 year old victim has been transported to a local hospital. Suspect has fled the scene.— Jason Umberger (@ChiefDeLandPD) May 20, 2018
DeLand Police Investigating Shooting on W. Hubbard Ave. https://t.co/PmIEIBuxUo— DeLand Police (@DeLandPD) May 21, 2018
