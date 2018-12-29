0 Police warn against dangers of celebratory gunfire during New Year's

ORLANDO, Fla. - Police and deputies throughout Central Florida said they will be looking out for people breaking the law on New Year’s Eve with celebratory gunfire.

It's illegal to fire a gun in a reckless manner, even if you don't hit anyone. It's not allowed on public or private property.

The Tampa Police Department posted a video about the dangers of celebratory gunfire, and agencies across the state are reminding people not to shoot their firearms recklessly ahead of the new year.

“You know, even without purpose, you could hurt or injure somebody else," said Sgt. David Baker, with the Orlando Police Department.

That's what detectives said happened on New Year’s Day in 2016.

A 9-year-old girl was grazed in the arm by a bullet after leaving a late-night church service in Orlando. Investigators believed it came from celebratory gunfire.

Roger Hackenberg lives in Titusville. He said he's never personally heard or seen celebratory gunfire in his neighborhood, but he knows how dangerous it can be.

“When we have the privilege to carry guns and be able to own them, then we need to be really responsible with them," Hackenberg said.

The Orlando Police Department has officers talking to people in the community, discouraging the reckless gunfire.

"Any time somebody fires a gun, the projectile has to go somewhere, and unfortunately, that means it's going to come back down," Baker said.

People caught recklessly firing their gun could face criminal charges. Law enforcement wants anyone who hears or sees this activity to call 911.

