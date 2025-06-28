Police in Winter Park are searching for a missing and endangered man

WINTER PARK, Fla. — The Winter Park Police Department has put out a missing/endangered person alert for 73-year-old Cary Peterson on Saturday morning.

Peterson is described as a 6′2″ black man who weighs around 212 lbs.

He was last seen traveling on his electric wheelchair eastbound from the 1700 block of Monroe Avenue at around 6:20 p.m. Friday, June 27, 2025.

If you see him, you are asked to contact WPD.

