  • Police: Woman shot, killed in Ocala

    By: Monique Valdes

    Updated:

    OCALA, Fla. - Ocala police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a woman. 

    Police said a woman, whose name has not been released, was shot and killed on the 3400 block of Southeast 4th Street about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. 

    >>>More Marion County news<<<

    The suspect, who has not been identified, was booked into the Marion County Jail early Thursday. 

    No other details were released. 

    Stay with wftv.com for updates.
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: Woman shot, killed in Ocala

  • Headline Goes Here

    Heavy fog, smoke possible factor in 17-vehicle crash on SR 520

  • Headline Goes Here

    1 killed, 3 critically injured when car plows into tree

  • Headline Goes Here

    Bear kills dog, seriously injures another in subdivision near Longwood

  • Headline Goes Here

    Update: HOA allows woman to hang rainbow flag after backlash from community