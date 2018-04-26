OCALA, Fla. - Ocala police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a woman.
Police said a woman, whose name has not been released, was shot and killed on the 3400 block of Southeast 4th Street about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The suspect, who has not been identified, was booked into the Marion County Jail early Thursday.
No other details were released.
