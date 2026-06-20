Polina Knoroz’s 4.87-meter vault recognized as World Athletics’ top outdoor mark of 2026

ORLANDO, Fla. — Russian pole vaulter Polina Knoroz has been credited with the top women’s outdoor pole vault performance of 2026 after World Athletics officially recognized her 4.87-meter clearance achieved earlier this month in Moscow.

The 26-year-old cleared the height on June 7 during Pole Vault Day, an event held as part of Athletics Week in Moscow. The mark stands as the best outdoor women’s pole vault result recorded anywhere in the world this year and is also Knoroz’s personal best.

According to World Athletics statistics, the performance ranks second overall for the 2026 season, trailing only an indoor mark recorded earlier this year.

The result was initially excluded from official records because of questions surrounding the certification of the vaulting box used during the competition. Following a review, World Athletics approved the performance for ranking and statistical purposes, confirming the result as valid.

The decision means the mark will count toward official world rankings and season statistics.

Athletics Week was held in Moscow from June 4 through June 7 and featured competitors from multiple countries. The event included several international-level athletes and served as one of the larger track and field competitions hosted in Russia this year.

Knoroz has established herself as one of Russia’s top women’s pole vaulters in recent seasons. The recognition of her 4.87-meter clearance places her atop the women’s outdoor pole vault rankings midway through the 2026 season.

For Knoroz, the ruling represents both a personal-best performance and official recognition of what currently stands as the top outdoor women’s pole vault mark recorded anywhere in the world in 2026.

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