Local

Polk County deputy accused of DUI while on duty

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
By James Tutten, WFTV.com

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A deputy in Polk County has resigned after being arrested for DUI while on duty, according to the sheriff’s office.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Officials said Polk County Deputy Joseph Everett was arrested Saturday morning.

The sheriff’s office says his supervisor smelled alcohol on his breath.

Read: Man who killed 3 women dies after shootout with Florida deputies, officials say

Deputies say Everett showed signs of impairment during a field sobriety test and that he admitted to drinking the night before.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read