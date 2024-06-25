Polk County deputy accused of DUI while on duty

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A deputy in Polk County has resigned after being arrested for DUI while on duty, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials said Polk County Deputy Joseph Everett was arrested Saturday morning.

The sheriff’s office says his supervisor smelled alcohol on his breath.

Read: Man who killed 3 women dies after shootout with Florida deputies, officials say

Deputies say Everett showed signs of impairment during a field sobriety test and that he admitted to drinking the night before.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group