Polk County man arrested in connection to child pornography

LAKELAND, Fl. - A man is facing charges after officials said they found pornographic images of children on several of his electronic devices.
An investigation into the behavior of 61-year-old Brian Birky began when the images portraying nude children between the ages of 2 and 11-years-old were found on a computer or electronic device in Birky's home from November 14, 2018 to January 1, 2019.
The search warrant was served at his Lakeland home in the 600 block of Peninsular Drive.
Birky held a job as the Executive Director for Public and Environmental Health Research at the Florida Industrial Phosphate Research Institute in Barstow.
Birky faces nine counts of possession of child porn.
He is currently being held in the Polk County Jail without bond.
