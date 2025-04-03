WATCH: Polk County man points gun at truck driver during road rage incident, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A man in Polk County is facing a handful of charges after deputies said he pointed a gun at a truck driver.

Dashcam video shows a white car passing a truck in Mulberry last Friday before doing a brake check in front of them.

Investigators said that’s when Camden Davis leaned out of the car, pointed a gun at the truck, and threatened to shoot.

Davis told investigators that the truck had cut him off.

He’s now facing two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group