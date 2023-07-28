Polk County man strikes gold, becomes overnight multi-millionaire in lottery scratch-off game

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Haines City man is a multi-millionaire after winning a $15 million top prize from the BILLION DOLLAR GOLD RUSH SUPREME scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery.

Roberto Lamboy claimed the $15 million prize after purchasing his winning ticket from the Race Trac, located at 2001 West Vine Street in Kissimmee.

The 40-year-old chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $13,200,000.

The store that sold the winning ticket received a $30,000 bonus commission.

The $30 game launched in February 2021 and features four top prizes of $15 million and 24 prizes of $1 million.

Scratch-off games made up 77% of ticket sales in the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

Since their inception, scratch-off games shave generated more than $17.77 billion for the Education Enhancement Trust Fund.

Since 1988, Florida Lottery games have paid more than $87.5 billion in prizes and made more than 3,500 people millionaires, according to lottery officials.

