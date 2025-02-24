Pope Francis in critical condition with pneumonia, early kidney failure, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Vatican said Pope Francis is still recovering from illness as he continues to undergo medical therapies.

Officials said Pope Francis is in critical condition as he battles pneumonia and early kidney failure.

He was awake and eating normally during his treatments.

Crowds have been gathering at Vatican City to pray for his recovery.

Doctors reported Sunday that blood tests showed his early kidney failure was under control.

