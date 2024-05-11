Port Canaveral to build 2 new cruise terminals

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The port has major development plans, including more than one new terminal.

On May 9, Port Canaveral Authority CEO Captain John Murray announced a new cruise terminal to be operational by summer 2026, in addition to one previously announced earlier this year.

“We have cruise partners with immediate needs to locate assets in Florida, and Port Canaveral is where they want to be,” Murray said in a press conference. “Our ability to efficiently bring a new cruise terminal online was key to retaining and growing this important business segment that supports many jobs and delivers high value to our regional and state economy.”

