Port Orange city officials shut down online billing payments due to possible compromise

PORT ORANGE, Fla. - The city of Port Orange has shut down online billing payments as it checks to see if the system was compromised.
Since Oct. 18, the city said about 10 people have come forward due to fraudulent charges on their credit cards, but the city said it does not believe any of that is due to a breach in its system.
Related Headlines
Download: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
The city said the shutdown affects automatic and online payments for water bills and business tax receipts.
The city said Click2Gov said there was a software issue that could have resulted in vulnerabilities to the system.
The system was shut down as a precaution and the city is using a third-party cybersecurity firm to check it out before restoring the system.
The city said it will deduct or refund any late charges due to the suspension of online payments.
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}