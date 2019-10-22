Port Orange police search for missing child, mother after ‘suspicious incident'

PORT ORANGE, Fla. - Port Orange police are searching for a 5-year-old girl who has been missing since Monday afternoon.
Officers said Jayliah Marilis Thompson was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Monday, getting into a vehicle driven by her mother, Lisa Santiago.
Police said Jayliah is currently at the center of a custody dispute between her mother and father.
Santiago and Jayliah may be headed to Pennsylvania in a black passenger car, possibly a Kia, police said.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Port Orange Police Department at 386-506-5878 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS (8477).
