Possibility of showers and storms increases in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Showers and storms finally developed in parts of the area today, and more rain is likely tonight into Tuesday.

TUESDAY PM WX 4-28-25

Showers and storms this evening will be confined to inland areas. Toward daybreak, some coastal showers will be possible, with morning lows in the upper 60s.

Rain chances continue Tuesday, but some will stay dry. Metro Orlando could see a spotty shower around midday, with a few showers and an isolated storm possible in inland areas during the afternoon. It will be cooler Tuesday, with highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY PM WX 4-28-25

Drier weather quickly returns midweek. We’ll see plenty of sun and dry conditions both Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

A few more clouds are likely for Friday, but dry conditions will continue. Temps to close out the work week will be in the upper 80s.

TUESDAY PM WX 4-28-25

Rain and storm chances return for next weekend, with scattered activity possible both Saturday and Sunday.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group