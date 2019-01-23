0 Possible gunman in St. Cloud homicide found dead in Kissimmee home, police say

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Osceola County law enforcement officials swarmed a Kissimmee home Tuesday afternoon after receiving a tip, where they found the body of a man believed to have shot his estranged wife and her new boyfriend Sunday, police said.

A large number of law enforcement officers swarmed a Kissimmee intersection at about 4 p.m. as part of a search for Rafael Antonio Perdomo Primera, 49.

Osceola County Sheriff’s Deputies blocked off a section of near Donegan Avenue near Donjay Avenue for most of the afternoon.

St. Cloud police said they believe Primera had barricaded himself in the home and shot himself after law enforcement arrived.

"When they first arrived, they started hearing noises and because no one was supposed to be on property, they kind of just stepped back, and shortly after that is when they heard one gunshot," Sergeant Frankie De La Rosa of the St. Cloud Police Department said.

Officials with the medical examiner's office are working to identify the body.

"There's a high probability it will be him," De La Rosa said. "We just have to confirm his identity through the medical examiner's office at the moment."

Channel 9’s Shannon Butler reported that sources said three law enforcement agencies surrounded a home where officials have received a report that Primera might be staying.

The original shooting happened at the Sugar Mill Mobile Home Park between Brown Chapel Road and Columbia Avenue, police said.

Primera's wife remains hospitalized in critical condition. The man, later identified as Bob Latopolski died at the scene, police said. Officials confirmed that they found ten shell casings on the scene, but wouldn't confirm how many times Latopolski was hit.

Police said Primera and his wife were in the middle of a divorce. Investigators said that Primera was not happy about the breakup and later became aware of the relationship between his wife and Latopolski.

A family member of Latopolski told Channel 9 the situation is still shocking and they remain heartbroken over what has happened over the past few days.

"I'm hoping once we do get positive ID, that this brings some kind of closure to them," said De La Rosa.

#BREAKING: @OsceolaSheriff and @StCloudPD believe Rafael Primera shot and killed himself today after he noticed police at his Kissimmee home. We’ll have a live report at 10 and 11pm. @wftv #wftv pic.twitter.com/ULYPw65NiO — Megan Cruz (@MeganWFTV) January 23, 2019

Situation has been resolved in the area of Donegan Avenue and roadways have been reopened. Thanks to all for your cooperation. — Osceola Sheriff (@OsceolaSheriff) January 23, 2019

OCSO is currently working an isolated incident near Donegan Ave and Donjay Ave. There are road closures, please stay out of the area until situation is resolved. pic.twitter.com/wZM7xHtNye — Osceola Sheriff (@OsceolaSheriff) January 22, 2019

#BREAKING: @OsceolaSheriff deputies are at a house near Advent Health in Kissimmee. @StCloudPD says it might have something to do with the double shooting from Sunday. @WFTV #WFTV pic.twitter.com/eB9JgLbXo0 — Megan Cruz (@MeganWFTV) January 22, 2019

SWAT can be heard speaking in Spanish calling out for a Rafael, telling him to open the door. Here’s a picture of him from @StCloudPD. @WFTV #WFTV #BREAKING #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/PKLS8SbqR3 — Megan Cruz (@MeganWFTV) January 22, 2019

