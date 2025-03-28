Possible rain for the late weekend with high fire threats in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — With our high fire threat, some much-needed rain is in the forecast for Sunday and possibly late Monday/Tuesday.

In fact, Sunday’s late afternoon and evening thunderstorms will be much like a day in our summer wet season, with sea breeze storms, some with lightning and gusty winds.

Evening Forecast: Friday, March 28, 2025 (WFTV)

By late Monday into Tuesday, a storm system will be approaching north Florida.

It is forecasted by our various FutureTrack9 models to break up before making it into our area.

