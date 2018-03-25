  • Possible road-rage shooting briefly closes I-4 exit ramp, Orlando police say

    By: Chip Skambis

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - The off-ramp from I-4 east onto John Young Parkway was briefly closed Sunday evening due to a possible road-rage shooting, the Orlando Police Department said. 

    According to police, two men in a car pulled a gun on another car and opened fire around 5 p.m. just north of the jail.

    Related Headlines

    Read: Stormy Daniels on '60 Minutes': Cast of characters

    A man in the car that was fired upon was hit in the leg and taken to a nearby hospital, police said. 

    Police are looking for the two men who fired upon the car. 

    Police said they do not have a description of the suspects or the car they were driving in. 
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Possible road-rage shooting briefly closes I-4 exit ramp, Orlando police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: 16-year-old fatally shot by teen during fight in Titusville

  • Headline Goes Here

    Large home in Park Avenue district goes up in flames, Winter Park…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Stormy Daniels on '60 Minutes': Cast of characters

  • Headline Goes Here

    1 killed, child shot in shooting in Daytona Beach apartment parking lot,…