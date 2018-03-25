Possible road-rage shooting briefly closes I-4 exit ramp, Orlando police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - The off-ramp from I-4 east onto John Young Parkway was briefly closed Sunday evening due to a possible road-rage shooting, the Orlando Police Department said.
According to police, two men in a car pulled a gun on another car and opened fire around 5 p.m. just north of the jail.
A man in the car that was fired upon was hit in the leg and taken to a nearby hospital, police said.
Police are looking for the two men who fired upon the car.
Police said they do not have a description of the suspects or the car they were driving in.
