  • Possible standoff underway in Orange County

    By: Elyna Niles-Carnes

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A possible standoff involving a man and members of the SWAT team is underway in Orange County.

    Deputies said they were serving a felony warrant in the Lindfield’s subdivision near the Orange and Osceola county lines.

    Deputies said there might be a man inside the home refusing to come out, deputies said.

    WFTV Channel 9’s Jeff Deal is on the way to the scene. Follow him on Twitter and Eyewitness News at 12 p.m. for updates. 

    >>> Download the WFTV news app for breaking news alerts <<<

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Possible standoff underway in Orange County

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man kicks swans, sleeping duck while practicing karate at Lake Eola, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    WFTV buys $1M in medical debt to help Central Florida families

  • Headline Goes Here

    Guide to avoiding toll roads in Orlando

  • Headline Goes Here

    Deputies investigate suspicious death in Poinciana