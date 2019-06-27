  • Possible standoff underway in Titusville neighborhood after gunfire in home, police say

    By: James Tutten

    TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A possible standoff is ongoing in a Titusville neighborhood after police responded to reports of several shots being fired inside a home.

    Officers said Cocoanut Drive is shut down as police investigate the incident.

    Several shots were heard coming from inside a home and a man inside is believed to be armed, police said.

    There are no reports of any injuries and officers are working to contact the homeowner.

     

     

