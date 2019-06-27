Possible standoff underway in Titusville neighborhood after gunfire in home, police say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A possible standoff is ongoing in a Titusville neighborhood after police responded to reports of several shots being fired inside a home.
Officers said Cocoanut Drive is shut down as police investigate the incident.
Several shots were heard coming from inside a home and a man inside is believed to be armed, police said.
There are no reports of any injuries and officers are working to contact the homeowner.
**Titusville Police Department Active Incident Advisory-Coconut Drive Titusville is shut down as Officers attempt to make contact with a homeowner in the 4700 block of Coconut Dr. after several shots were heard coming from the home.— Titusville Police FL (@TitusvillePD) June 27, 2019
The adult male inside is believed to be armed. pic.twitter.com/F2yuutT45T
