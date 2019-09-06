  • Possible suspect killed, neighbor shot while asleep in bed during home invasion in Orange County

    By: Sarah Wilson , Q McCray

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman was shot while asleep in her apartment Friday morning after bullets started flying during a home invasion at a nearby apartment that left one possible suspect dead, Orange County deputies said.

    Deputies said the gunfire started between unknown individuals after a home invasion at an apartment in Los Robles Apartments on Silver Star Road around 2:15 a.m. Friday.

    Deputies said one of the possible suspects was shot during the home invasion and pronounced dead at the hospital.

    Deputies said the woman, who was sleeping inside a different apartment, suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center.

    The Sheriff's Office said the investigation into the home invasion and shooting are ongoing.

