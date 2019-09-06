Possible suspect killed, neighbor shot while asleep in bed during home invasion in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman was shot while asleep in her apartment Friday morning after bullets started flying during a home invasion at a nearby apartment that left one possible suspect dead, Orange County deputies said.
Deputies said the gunfire started between unknown individuals after a home invasion at an apartment in Los Robles Apartments on Silver Star Road around 2:15 a.m. Friday.
Deputies said one of the possible suspects was shot during the home invasion and pronounced dead at the hospital.
Deputies said the woman, who was sleeping inside a different apartment, suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center.
The Sheriff's Office said the investigation into the home invasion and shooting are ongoing.
#DEVELOPING: @OrangeCoSheriff is working a home invasion on Silver Star Rd's Los Robles Apartments. 1 possible suspect was killed in a gunfight. A neighbor shot in her sleep is expected to survive. The investigation continues. Watch @WFTV for more. pic.twitter.com/MKXlOhm9Fc— Q McCray (@QMcCrayWFTV) September 6, 2019
