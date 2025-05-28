Postal worker sentenced in ‘Fenta-Pill’ conspiracy

ORLANDO, Fla. — According to the U.S. Department of Justice a postal worker was sentenced to prison on Wednesday after a “fenta-pills” conspiracy was discovered in Central Florida.

According to the DOJ release, two other suspects —Jayson Perez-Quinones, 48, and Jovan Rivera Rodriguez, 36—had arranged to receive thousands of pills pressed to look like medicine.

However, these pills actually contained fentanyl, known as “fenta-pills”.

The pills would get packaged into bags at the home where Perez-Quinones lived, where they’d be given to distributors.

59-year-old Orlando Rosa Rodriguez was one of the distributors who would give those pills to customers, which included the parking lot of his workplace at the U.S. Postal Service.

According to investigators, Rodriguez earned over $300,000 in a 20-month span, in addition to his USPS salary and VA disability benefits.

He pleaded guilty back in February and was sentenced to five years and 10 months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and money laundering.

