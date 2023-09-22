ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists are tracking several storm systems in the Atlantic.

Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 is forecast to intensify as it moves north to the mid-Atlantic states on Friday and Saturday.

The system is moving north at 14 mph and has maximum sustained winds of around 50 mph.

Watch: All aboard! Brightline begins high-speed train service between Orlando and South Florida

It is forecast to become a named storm and will be called Ophelia if it does.

PTC 16 is forecast to directly impact North Carolina and Virginia over the weekend.

Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 forecast to become next named storm

Though the system is not headed towards Florida, it will still increase our rip current risks and rough seas at the coast.

Watch: Cooler nights and drier days ahead in Central Florida

Another system near Africa could get named in the next few days.

It’s still too early to know for sure, but that system is projected to curve away and stay away from Florida.

Watch: Stranded window washers escape to balcony of downtown Orlando high-rise amid severe weather

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 26 Hurricane season names These are the names for storms that develop during the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season. (WFTV.com News Staff)

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

©2023 Cox Media Group