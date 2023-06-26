Power up: OUC marks 100th anniversary of serving Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — OUC marked a century of serving Central Florida on Monday.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer declared Monday “OUC 100th Anniversary Day.”

Officials said OUC was founded in 1923 as a municipal utility commission to provide electric and water services to the residents and businesses of Orlando.

The utility’s first board meeting was held on June 25, 1923, at First National Bank in Orlando.

When it was founded, OUC served 2,795 customers. Today, the company serves more than a quarter of a million customers and is now the 14th-largest municipal utility in the nation and the second-largest in the state.

