POWERBALL jackpot skyrockets to $1.73 billion, making it the 2nd largest jackpot in history

ORLANDO, Fla. — The POWERBALL jackpot continues to grow, soaring an estimated $1.73 billion.

The POWERBALL has rolled over 35 consecutive times since July 22, making this the second-largest POWERBALL jackpot of all time.

The world record of a $2.04 billion jackpot was won in California on November 7, 2022

If you win the jackpot, you have the option to receive your winning in 30 annual installments or as a one-time, lump-sum cash option of approximately $757 million.

This series of POWERBALL jackpot rollovers has generated more than $81 million for education in Florida.

Since joining POWERBALL in 2009, the game has generated nearly $3 billion in contributions to education statewide. Florida is among the top-selling POWERBALL states in the country, with more than 125 million winning tickets totaling more than $3.6 billion in prizes, including 16 jackpot winners.

The next POWERBALL drawing will be held Wednesday, Oct. 11, at 10:59 p.m.

Tickets must be purchased by 10:00 p.m.

The Florida Lottery is responsible for contributing more than $45 billion to enhance education and sending more than 983,000 students to college through the Bright Futures Scholarship Program.

Since 1988, Florida Lottery games have paid more than $89 billion in prizes and made more than 3,700 people millionaires, according to lottery officials.

