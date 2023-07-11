Powerball and Mega Millions combined jackpots worth more than $1 billion

ORLANDO, Fla. — More than $1 billion is up for grabs this week as America’s dueling jackpots, POWERBALL and MEGA MILLIONS, continue to climb.

Monday’s POWERBALL jackpot has reached an estimated $675 million.

Since there was no winner on Friday, the MEGA MILLIONS jackpot has rolled to an estimated $480 million and will continue to grow before Tuesday’s drawing.

If you win the jackpot, you have the option to receive your winning in 30 annual installments or as a one-time, lump-sum cash option of approximately $341 million for POWERBALL and $241 million for MEGA MILLIONS.

Players can purchase tickets at any of the more than 13,500 Lottery retailers across the state for the chance to become Florida’s newest multi-millionaire.

Since joining POWERBALL in 2009, the game has generated more than $2.68 billion in contributions to education statewide. Florida is among the top-selling POWERBALL states in the country, with more than 123.1 million winning tickets totaling more than $3.59 billion in prizes, including 16 jackpot winners.

Since joining MEGA MILLIONS in 2013, the game has generated more than $1 billion for education and has awarded $1 billion in prizes to 72.3 million players.

The next POWERBALL drawing will be held Monday, July 10, at 10:59 p.m.

The next MEGA MILLIONS drawing will be held Tuesday, July 11, at 11:00 p.m.

Tickets must be purchased by 10:00 p.m.

The Florida Lottery is responsible for contributing more than $44 billion to enhance education and sending more than 950,000 students to college through the Bright Futures Scholarship Program.

