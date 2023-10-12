Powerball: Winning ticket sold in California; Florida has 2 $1-million winners

FLORIDA — The second-largest jackpot in the history of Powerball was sold in California and matched all five white numbers and the red Powerball on Wednesday to win an estimated $1.73 billion.

The numbers selected were 22-24-40-52-64 and the red Powerball was 10. The multiplier was 2X.

While no one in Florida will take home the grand prize, two ticket holders in Florida can claim a Second-Tier Prize of $ 1 million.

Second-Tier winning tickets were sold in Naples at the Sunshine Supermarket on 50 Wilson Boulevard South, Suite 1, and in Sunrise at the Publix on 12500 W Sunrise Boulevard.

