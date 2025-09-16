Precautionary boil water notice issued in Sanford after water main rupture

SANFORD, Fla. — A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for parts of Sanford after a contractor hit a water main during the East 2nd Street Streetscape project on Sept. 15.

The incident caused an unplanned water service interruption affecting areas from the south side of West 1st Street through 5th Street, Palmetto, and Magnolia Avenue.

Residents are advised to boil water for at least one minute or use bottled water for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes.

The precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until the issue is resolved and a bacteriological survey confirms that the water is safe to drink.

The City of Sanford is actively flushing and sampling the water to ensure safety. Residents seeking updates can contact the City of Sanford Information Line at (407) 688-5115 or visit the City website.

