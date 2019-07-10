Pregnant woman claims to have gone into labor after Orlando police breached wrong apartment

ORLANDO, Fla. - A pregnant woman has filed a complaint after claims she went into labor when Orlando police burst into the wrong apartment searching for a domestic violence suspect.
The woman, Diandra Reeves, said the raid happened at a small complex on Orange Center Boulevard near John Young Parkway.
The woman shared her story with Channel 9 because she worried it has happened to other people who are scared to speak up.
"They came over here like they was looking for Markeith Loyd," Reeves said.
Reeves said it was early in the morning when she heard very hard knocks on her door, later discovering officers were working with U.S. marshals to find Timothy Minard, a man she said she doesn't know.
"I looked out the window; that's when they said they (were) going to kick the door down."
Reeves said she didn't expect what happened next. She said after the officers breached her apartment, she was face-to-face with a gun.
"A terrible incident and it could've been a bad incident if a false move would have been made," Reeves said.
Minard later turned himself in at an apartment complex a half mile away from Reeves.
An Orlando Police Department spokesperson told Channel 9 that it's too early to say whether Reeves' complaint will result in a formal internal investigation, which would determine whether the officers followed procedure.
