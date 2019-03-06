Pregnant woman, man transported to Orlando hospital after semi collision

ORANGE COUNTY, Fl. - Two people were transported to the hospital as trauma patients following a crash with a tractor-trailer Wednesday, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.
It happened in the area of Wetherbee Road and South Orange Avenue.
Officials with Orange County Fire and Rescuse confirmed that a pregnant woman and a man were trapped inside a BMW following the collision.
They were later transported to Orlando Health Regional Medical Center for treatment.
It is not yet known what led to the crash.
