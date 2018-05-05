  • Prepare for storms Sunday afternoon as tropical disturbance moves in

    By: Rusty McCranie , Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    Isolated downpours have made for a wet Saturday afternoon as an area of disturbed weather over Cuba and the Bahamas moves closer to Florida. 

     

    When that area of disturbed weather moves over Florida come Sunday, widespread rain will move across Central Florida. 

     

    "We’re monitoring a weak and disorganized tropical disturbance heading toward Florida, but I’m not expecting any tropical development.  We are however increasing our rain chances this weekend, with the heaviest rain likely on Sunday," said chief meteorologist Tom Terry.

     

    "We’ll starting seeing some passing downpours Saturday afternoon, with a higher likelihood of rain and a few storms on Sunday afternoon as our weak tropical disturbance gets picked up by a front and moves to our south and away by Monday," added Terry.

     

     

    As a cold front interacts with the tropical moisture, Central Florida will see at least a 60 percent chance of showers and storms on Sunday.

     

    Heavy rainfall is also likely. Some parts of Central Florida could see more than 2 inches of rain by Sunday night.

     

    A weak front will push most of the moisture out of the area by Monday, according to WFTV meteorologist George Waldenberger. 

     

     

     

     

     

     

