President Donald Trump postpones visit to The Villages

THE VILLAGES, Fla. - The White House confirmed Monday that President Donald Trump's scheduled visit to Central Florida on Tuesday has been postponed.
The announcement comes after a deadly weekend across the U.S., with 29 people killed in mass shootings in the country within 24 hours.
According to The Associated Press, Trump was set to discuss administration progress on "securing and improving" the national health insurance program for people aged 65 and over during his visit.
The visit was to have been Trump's campaign first to Florida since mid-June, when he formally announced his reelection bid at an Orlando rally.
The White House said a new date for the event is to be determined.
