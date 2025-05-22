President Trump hosts Florida Gators after NCAA men’s basketball championship win

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump honored the 2025 NCAA men’s basketball champion Florida Gators on Wednesday at the White House.

Trump proclaimed that “lesser teams would have crumbled” during its nail-biting 65-63 victory over the Houston Cougars.

Florida secured the program’s third basketball title, and Trump noted that it is the only school with a trio of NCAA titles in basketball and football.

See more in the video above.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group