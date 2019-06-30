President Trump makes historic trip to North Korea

North Korea - President Donald Trump made history at the border between North and South Korea on Sunday.
President Trump became the first president to cross the line into North Korea.
He and the leader of North Korea greeted each other, shook hands and shared a laugh.
The meeting came together quickly after President Trump extended an invitation to Kim Jong Un on Twitter Saturday night.
Trump didn’t talk much policy in front of cameras, instead he emphasizing his relationship with the North Korean dictator.
The two leaders then moved inside for a more formal meeting.
Prior to the meeting, the president visited an overlook at the DMZ, where a U.S. military official explained the threat of nearby weapons that could pose a threat to South Korea.
President Trump says negotiators for the United States and North Korea will restart talks, which have been stalled since that Hanoi Summit.
Trump says he’s eager to get the right deal done.
He also extended an invitation for Kim to visit the United States.
