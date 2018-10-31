President Trump to host rally Wednesday in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. - President Donald Trump is scheduled to be back in Florida Wednesday to host a “Make America Great Again” rally in Fort Myers.
According to a news release, this is the 37th rally Trump has held in Florida and the second in the Fort Myers area since he first began his race for president in June 2015.
Related Headlines
The event is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. at Hertz Arena.
WFTV reporter Ken Tyndall will be live on the scene. Stay tuned to Channel 9 for updates.
Crowds gathering ahead of President Trump’s rally in Fort Myers tonight. Continuing coverage @WFTV pic.twitter.com/qXixPI8iNj— Ken Tyndall (@KenTyndallWFTV) October 31, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}