  • Princeton Street beneath I-4 closed till Monday

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Princeton Street beneath Interstate 4 will remained closed through early Monday so an I-4 Ultimate project construction crew can remove portions of the old interstate bridge, the Florida Department of Transportation said.

    The stretch of road was closed at 5 a.m. Saturday and will remain closed through 5 a.m. Monday, FDOT said.

    The agency said the Princeton Street entry and exit ramps will remain open during the closure.

    Click here for information about traffic detours.

