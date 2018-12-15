Princeton Street beneath I-4 closed till Monday

ORLANDO, Fla. - Princeton Street beneath Interstate 4 will remained closed through early Monday so an I-4 Ultimate project construction crew can remove portions of the old interstate bridge, the Florida Department of Transportation said.
The stretch of road was closed at 5 a.m. Saturday and will remain closed through 5 a.m. Monday, FDOT said.
The agency said the Princeton Street entry and exit ramps will remain open during the closure.
Click here for information about traffic detours.
