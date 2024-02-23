Private US spacecraft ‘alive and well’ on moon; company and NASA to give update Friday

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Intuitive Machines said its “Odysseus” moon lander is “alive and well” on the surface of the moon.

The spacecraft landed near the moon’s South Pole Thursday evening.

Officials said flight controllers are “communicating and commanding the vehicle to download science data” and the lander has good “telemetry and solar charging.”

Crews are still working to learn more about the vehicle’s specific information including exact location and overall health.

Intuitive Machines said CEO Steve Altemus will participate in a press conference later Friday to discuss the historic mission.

The company says it is working with NASA on the time for the news conference.

