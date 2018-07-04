Pro-gun rights group openly carrying weapons at Ormond Beach on 4th of July

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - One group is using July 4th as an opportunity to campaign for gun rights.
A group called Florida Carry is walking around at Ormond Beach carrying firearms.
The group says it is doing this to raise awareness about people’s Second Amendment rights and open-carry laws. The group has done similar events like this throughout Florida.
One of the organizers told Channel 9 he got into an altercation one time while he was fishing and ever since then he carries a gun when he casts his line.
“The more people that have weapons and can protect law-abiding citizens is only going to be beneficial to everybody across the United States,” said Mike Taylor, from the group Open Carry.
