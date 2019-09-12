Programming change: Thursday's episode of 'Wheel of Fortune' to air Saturday

ORLANDO, Fla. - Thursday evening's episode of "Wheel of Fortune" will air Saturday evening instead because of WFTV Channel 9's debate special.
The special will air at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Click here to watch it live once it begins.
Thursday evening's episode of "Wheel of Fortune" will air at 11:30 p.m. Saturday, immediately after Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 11.
Remember to set your DVRs.
