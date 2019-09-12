  • Programming change: Thursday's episode of 'Wheel of Fortune' to air Saturday

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Thursday evening's episode of "Wheel of Fortune" will air Saturday evening instead because of WFTV Channel 9's debate special.

    The special will air at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Click here to watch it live once it begins.

    Related Headlines

    Read: Alex Trebek back at 'Jeopardy!' for season 36 after pancreatic cancer treatment

    Thursday evening's episode of "Wheel of Fortune" will air at 11:30 p.m. Saturday, immediately after Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 11.

    Remember to set your DVRs.

    Read: New roller coasters coming to SeaWorld, Busch Gardens

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories