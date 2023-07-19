From pronouns to phone apps: State education leaders look over new rules for students

ORLANDO, Fla. — State education leaders will gather in Orlando on Wednesday to discuss new rules for the upcoming school year.

The talk will include everything from an expansion to Florida’s Parental Rights in Education law, to a ban on TikTok.

The state education board will consider amendments to student performance standards, including on African American history.

Gov. Ron DeSantis also signed a bill to ban the social media platform TikTok in schools.

This prohibits the use of TikTok on devices owned by school districts and through internet access provided by districts.

Some parents said they support the changes and want to reduce their kids’ screen time.

