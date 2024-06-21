Property co-owned by Orlando City SC coach may become soccer school

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A single-family property near Lake Nona owned by Orlando City SC’s coach may become a soccer school.

Oscar Pareja and his wife Sandra Zuluaga are co-owners of the 4.56-acre property at 6806 New Hope Road and have filed to establish a location for the Orlando City Soccer School. The Orange County application is seeking to change the property’s agricultural zoning to allow an outdoor recreation use and add a soccer field.

The new location would serve kids aged seven to 15, and the 2,624-square-foot single-family home would serve as a hub for the school, including a store, video room, meeting space and offices. The property also would include a 1,440-square-foot storage room and a 1,440-square-foot covered gym.

