Proposal to exempt trainees from minimum wage advances in Florida House

TALLAHASSEE , Fla. — A proposal that would create an exemption to the state’s voter-approved minimum wage for workers classified as trainees is ready to go to the full House.

The Republican-controlled Commerce Committee on Monday voted 14-6 along party lines to approve a revised bill (HB 541) that would allow pay below the minimum wage for employees involved in a “work-study, internship, pre-apprenticeship or other similar work-based learning opportunity.”

Bill sponsor Ryan Chamberlin, R-Belleview, revised the bill to shorten the time that employers could pay a sub-minimum wage to nine months or two full school semesters.

The bill previously included a limit of 12 months from when a person is hired.

“This would be a job they would take if money wasn’t the primary issue, but the specific training was available that they believe, if they had a three- or six- to nine-month opportunity to do it, it could accelerate them far more than that few extra dollars per hour,” Chamberlin said.

Employers in Florida are allowed to pay sub-minimum wages to certain workers, such as people ages 19 and younger during the first 90 days of employment and to students working part-time in vocational training programs.

Rep. Gallop Franklin, D-Tallahassee, said the state allows unpaid internships so people can gain work experience. “We do have a workforce issue,” Franklin said. “And the challenge is not because we’re paying too much. The challenge is because we’re paying too less.”

A 2020 state constitutional amendment required gradual increases in the minimum wage.

It is $13 an hour and will increase to $14 an hour on Sept. 30 and will go to $15 an hour on Sept. 30, 2026.

The federal minimum wage is $7.25 an hour.

For tipped employees, the state’s minimum wage is $9.98 an hour.

The federal minimum for tipped employees is $2.13 an hour. A similar Senate bill (SB 676) would need to clear the Rules Committee before it could go to the full Senate.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group