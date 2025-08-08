Proposed federal rule to lower sugar requirement in orange juice

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A proposed federal rule aims to assist Florida citrus growers by reducing the required sugar level in pasteurized orange juice from 10.5% to 10%.

The rule is designed to help local citrus growers use more of their own product and decrease reliance on imported juice. This change comes in response to challenges faced by the industry, including citrus greening and hurricane damage.

US Senator Ashley Moody, R-Florida, supports the rule, stating, “Consumers will not see any difference in terms of taste or quality. What it will do is allow growers here in Florida to compete, to offer oranges for orange juice at a competitive price. That always works in favor of consumers.”

The proposed rule will undergo a 90-day public comment period before it can be finalized. This period allows stakeholders and the public to provide feedback on the proposed changes.

Florida’s citrus industry has experienced a significant decline, with production dropping by 90% over the past three decades. This decline has been attributed to various factors, including disease and adverse weather conditions.

