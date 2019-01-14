  • Proposed Florida bill would allow schools to offer Bible study as elective

    By: Kelly Healey

    FLORIDA - A proposed Florida bill would allow schools to offer Bible study as an elective.

     

    Rep. Kimberly Daniels, a Democrat from District 14 in Jacksonville, filed House Bill 195 last week.

     

    The bill would allow an objective study of religion, including the New and Old Testaments and Hebrew Scriptures. 

     

    The proposed bill stated that the schools must “follow all state and federal laws and guidelines in maintaining religious neutrality and accommodating the diverse religious views, traditions, and perspectives of all students in the school." 

     

    Courses would be offered to students in grades nine through 12.

     

    The proposed bill also continued to read: "A course offered pursuant to this section may not endorse, favor, or promote or disfavor or show hostility toward a particular religion, religious perspective, or nonreligious faith.”

     

    If passed, it would go into effect July 1.

