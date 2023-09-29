Proposed merger of XFL, USFL could impact Orlando Guardians organization

ORLANDO, Fla. — The XFL and the United States Football League have announced plans to merge.

The two leagues were revived in recent years, in order to boost interest in the sport during the NFL’s off-season.

The XFL includes the Orlando Guardians.

The leagues said combining efforts will ensure future growth and development of players, coaches, and staff.

