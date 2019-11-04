0 Proposed minimum wage increase could have adverse impacts on Florida economy, UCF economist says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An economist at the University of Central Florida is warning that the potential spike in a proposed minimum wage across Florida may adversely affect those that it is intended to help.

Currently, seven states are moving towards a $15 an hour minimum wage. Five others do not have a state minimum wage, and instead use the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour.

"Any time the government steps in you often times end up with unintended consequences," says UCF economist Dr. Sean Snaith. "These may be proffered with the best intentions, but often times the people you want to help, inadvertently get hurt."

Snaith says the rapid increase of the wage could have adverse impacts that would ripple through the economy. He says the pace of automation replacing low-skill jobs would increase while the cost of higher wages would be passed on to consumers or result in fewer hours or employees at some businesses.

Economists like Snaith say market forces will drive wages organically. He points to Disney's decision to raise wages to $15 an hour, as well as Bank of America's decision to raise wages to $20 an hour as examples of the market responding to demand.

Orlando attorney John Morgan says he has all the signatures needed to get his amendment to raise the state's minimum wage to $15 an hour on the November 2020 ballot.

Appearing on an upcoming episode of "Central Florida Spotlight," Morgan told WFTV news anchor Greg Warmoth that all that is left is for the Florida Supreme Court to certify language; then it will be up to the voters in 2020.

"I'm doing this for the same reason I put up the millions for the food bank, what are you supposed to do if you gave good fortune?" asked Morgan when questioned about his push to bump the state's minimum wage. "When you're lucky, you're supposed to give back, you're supposed to do something for the greater good."

Currently, the minimum wage in Florida is $8.46 an hour. The rate is tied to inflation due to a 2004 amendment to the Florida Constitution. As a result, the minimum wage in Florida increased $0.10 in January.

However, Morgan would like to accelerate this process. Increasing the minimum wage to $10 an hour on Sept. 30, 2021 and then increasing it $1 every year until it reached $15 an hour in 2026.

