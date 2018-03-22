0 Prosecution to wrap up case in Pulse shooting trial

ORLANDO, Fla. - Prosecutors will wrap up their case Thursday in the trial of Noor Salman, whose husband shot and killed 49 people at Pulse nightclub in Orlando.

The case hinges on whether Salman, 31, knowingly helped Mateen plan the June 12, 2016, nightclub attack.

Salman has pleaded not guilty to charges of aiding the support of a foreign terrorist organization resulting in death and obstruction of justice. She faces life in prison if convicted.

5 a.m.

Mateen exchanged text messages with his wife during the attack, according to evidence presented to a jury Wednesday. Mateen was killed by police during the June 12 massacre.

"If ur mom calls, say Nimo invited you out and Noor wants to stay home," Salman typed in a text message to Mateen (written verbatim). The text message was later deleted from her cellphone.

"Deleting text messages is never good for the defense," WFTV legal analyst Bill Sheaffer said. "The jury may assume she's deleting them to cover up her participation."

The defense will present its case Monday.

11 p.m. Wednesday

Mateen's mother and one of his sisters testified about their communications with him and Salman leading up to the massacre.

Both women said that they would have called police if they knew he was planning an attack.

Shala Mateen, the gunman's mother, told jurors about her last conversation with her son hours before the massacre and of the lie she was told about where he was that night.

Prosecutors aim to convince jurors that Salman came up with a cover story.

FBI Agent Kim Rosecrans testified that Mateen used his cellphone to Google Islamic State group websites the night of the attack.

"May Allah accept me," Mateen posted on Facebook during the massacre.

Defense attorneys said during cross-examination that Google searches should be put into context.

They showed that Mateen also visited online dating and pornographic sites, which they hope will help convince the jury that Salman didn't know what Mateen was up to.

