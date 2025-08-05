Prosecutors to proceed without key witness in Regina Hill case

ORLANDO, Fla. — Prosecutors in the case against suspended commissioner Regina Hill will continue without Sandra Lewis, one of their key witnesses, as they seek to secure a conviction.

The prosecution will not call Sandra Lewis, a notary who was supposed to testify that Hill forged legal documents to obtain power of attorney over a 96-year-old woman.

This decision is influenced by Lewis’s connections to both Hill’s political opponent and the prosecutor who charged Hill.

Although Lewis is not present, prosecutors still have Hill’s former aide as a witness. The trial is expected to occur this fall.

