Prosecutors seek death penalty for man accused of killing Edgewater police officer

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against the man accused of murdering an off-duty Edgewater police officer at a gas station last month. Detectives said the suspect, Eduardo Machado, already confessed to the crime.

“We are alleging that it was heinous, atrocious, and cruel, and cold, calculated, and premeditated,” said state attorney RJ Larizza.

Detectives say Machado told them he was having a bad day and thought about killing officer David Jewell on his way to work. He can be seen on surveillance video firing multiple rounds into Jewell’s body. Investigators said that it was only two hours after he picked up the gun.

“I can tell you, I say bizarre because it’s not clear what, if any, motive there actually was for this particular killing,” said Larizza.

Jewell’s family’s attorney said they’re struggling to make sense of the situation.

“They’re still very upset and the huge void that has occurred as a result of his untimely, tragic death, but yes, they’re very proud of the state attorney’s office for seeking the indictment,” said Michael Politis.

Machado’s family told the sheriff’s office he had mental health issues but so far, investigators have found no evidence to support their claims.

