Protect your pets; Seminole County warns of hot pavement hazards this summer

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County Animal Services is warning residents about the dangers of walking pets on hot pavement during the summer months.

As temperatures rise, both pets and their owners are affected by the heat.

Seminole County Animal Services highlights the importance of protecting pets, especially dogs, from sun-baked pavement, which can cause serious harm.

“The best thing for a dog when walking on hot asphalt is to always check the pavement temperature,” said Albert Adams, Shelter Projects Manager. “Put your hand on the ground and make sure it’s not too hot for the animal. If you can hold your hand for five seconds, it should be safe for the animal.”

Adams also says pet owners should ensure their dogs are hydrated, particularly before going outside in the heat.

Officials say keeping pets hydrated can also help prevent them from overheating and keep them comfortable during the hot summer months.

