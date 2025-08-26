Protesters return to Pulse site for 5th day as FDOT crosswalk dispute continues

ORLANDO, Fla. — Demonstrators returned to the Pulse site Monday for the fifth straight day, continuing their fight to keep a rainbow crosswalk in place.

Protesters have been coloring the crosswalk with chalk after the Florida Department of Transportation painted over the rainbow at least twice last week. “We’ve come every single day to “rechalk” it because we’re not allowed to repaint it,” protester Ziggy Owen said.

The protests have drawn a constant law enforcement presence, with troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol and officers from the Orlando Police Department watching closely.

Retired FHP Chief Joe Lopez said troopers are simply following orders. “We don’t have opinions in our daily work. We’re following the law, we’re following instructions, we’re following orders,” Lopez said.

On Monday, police briefly shut down the area after a suspicious package was delivered to the site.

The bomb squad investigated but determined the package was only a box of chalk.

Video obtained by Channel 9 shows FDOT workers painting over the rainbow crosswalk last Thursday. Since then, protesters have returned to restore the colors, while FDOT has repainted over them multiple times.

The back-and-forth has raised questions about the cost to taxpayers. Channel 9 reached out to FHP but has not heard back. Lopez said the repeated enforcement could be costly.“This would not be part of the budget, and this could get expensive for the highway patrol,” Lopez said, adding that troopers earn between $30 and $50 an hour.

Elected leaders remain divided. Orlando City Commissioner Patty Sheehan said the city was in compliance when the crosswalk was installed in 2017. “I’m a little angry. We followed all the FDOT regulations and rules when we installed this crosswalk,” Sheehan said, noting that the city’s legal department is working to resolve the issue.

Lopez said he was not sure if there was a written agreement in place, but Sheehan insists a contract exists.

Meanwhile, some state officials blame the protesters for the ongoing use of resources.“As long as you give them attention, they’ll continue to do it,” Congressman Randy Fine said. “What I’ve learned in the protest that happened to me is the minute the cameras go away, so do they.”

City leaders said anyone who paints the crosswalk without permission could face a $500 fine and up to 60 days in jail. Officials are still reviewing legal options to bring the rainbow crosswalk back.

